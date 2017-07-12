Missoula County suing Redevolpment company

Missoula County filed a civil complaint against M2GREEN Redevelopment, LLC on Wednesday.

This complaint seeks a money judgment for delinquent taxes pursuant to House Bill 0516 and is asking the Court to order M2GREEN to pay to Missoula County all proceeds from a scheduled auction of fixtures on the Frenchtown mill site. Missoula County also filed a motion for temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prevent transfers of real property or other assets by M2GREEN pending this litigation.

Also this morning, the Missoula City-County Health Department filed a civil complaint against M2GREEN asserting that M2GREEN has created and is maintaining community decay, a public nuisance, and health code violations by accumulating demolition waste and garbage on the Frenchtown mill site.

Copies of these documents are available through the following link: https://shared.missoulacounty.us/index.php/s/IKV6YB8qnnGEY6R.

Missoula County will also be applying for funding from the State of Montana under the Natural Resource Damage Program to support restoration work at the site. A copy of the Board of Missoula County Commissioners’ letter of intent to Governor Bullock is included in the link above.

While any concrete asset recovery from these actions is an uphill battle, these actions are part of an attempt by Missoula County Commissioners to use all tools available to address M2GREEN’s long-standing tax delinquencies and the damage done to Missoula County and the Frenchtown community.

Courtesy MC press release