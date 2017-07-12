Fire updates in Western, Northwestern Montana

The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team has provided an update on current fires in the area.

Resources Assigned: Thompson’s Northern Rockies Type II Incident Management Team assumed command of the Rogers Mountain-Lazier Creek 3 fire at 6:00 am on July 11th. Additional type 1 and type 2 crews and engines have arrived on scene.

This fire includes five separate fires in the Highway 2 corridor:



Rogers Mountain Fire: 69 acres, 45% contained. Located north of Loon Lake off Highway 2 and west of the N. ACM Road. Firefighters will continue laying hose on the north end of the fire to hold the fireline and begin extinguishing hot spots within the fire perimeter. Crews on the south end of the fire will continue with hand line construction.



Lazier Creek 3 Fire: 1,140 acres, 30% contained. Located south of Highway 2 and west of the Thompson River Road. Firefighters will continue to improve and construct fireline on the south and eastern portions of the fire with hand crews and heavy equipment. Helicopters will again offer aerial assistance utilizing bucket drops. Crews working on the north, west and southwest flanks of the fire will continue to hold and improve fireline. A structure group will be assessing structures in the area and begin structure protection. Numerous structures are threatened; the Bend Guard Station and nearby structures are currently under voluntary evacuation.



Grubb Fire: 15 acres, 100 % contained. Located north of Pleasant Valley. Resources will remain on scene to ensure mop up operations are complete.



NW Meadow Peak Fire: 12 acres, 75% contained. Located east of the N. ACM Road near Meadow Peak. Fireline has been completed and crews will begin mop up today.



2645 Fire: This fire is located near the NW Meadow Peak Fire and will also be managed by the Team. It is estimated to be 3.5 acres and line construction around the perimeter is complete.



Closures: The Thompson River Road is closed at the junction with Highway 2 south to the 17 mile bridge. The N. ACM Road remains open but please be cautious of increased traffic in the area.



Weather: As temperatures continue to warm this week relative humidity will decrease. Winds are expected to remain light and terrain driven.



Warm and dry conditions have increased fire risk, please use caution when recreating.