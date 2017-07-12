FBI identifies suspects in Fort Peck Reservation death - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

FBI identifies suspects in Fort Peck Reservation death

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The FBI has released the names of four people who face charges in tribal court after the death of a man in Poplar earlier this month.
    
Agent Travis Burrows says 34-year-old Errol Longee, 18-year-old Angela Longee, 30-year-old Tamara Red Eagle and 67-year-old Darren Simons have made initial appearances in Fort Peck Tribal Court on charges related to the death of 41-year-old Patrick Wayne Mitchell. Mitchell's body was found in Poplar on July 2.
    
Burrows did not say what charges the four face and has not said how Mitchell died.
    
The case is being investigated by Fort Peck Tribal Police and the FBI.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.