FBI identifies suspects in Fort Peck Reservation death

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The FBI has released the names of four people who face charges in tribal court after the death of a man in Poplar earlier this month.



Agent Travis Burrows says 34-year-old Errol Longee, 18-year-old Angela Longee, 30-year-old Tamara Red Eagle and 67-year-old Darren Simons have made initial appearances in Fort Peck Tribal Court on charges related to the death of 41-year-old Patrick Wayne Mitchell. Mitchell's body was found in Poplar on July 2.



Burrows did not say what charges the four face and has not said how Mitchell died.



The case is being investigated by Fort Peck Tribal Police and the FBI.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)