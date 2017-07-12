Montana Meth dealer caught in Oregon - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana Meth dealer caught in Oregon

Posted: Updated:

Portland, OR. - Eric Fletcher of Montana surrendered to authorities at the federal courthouse in Portland, OR on Monday. 

According to the FBI, Fletcher is wanted for his alleged actions as a methamphetamine supplier in Montana. 

On May 4, 2016, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Fletcher in the United States District Court, District of Montana, Butte Division, Great Falls, Montana, after he was charged with conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Fletcher was arraigned Monday.

Fletcher will be transferred to Missoula for a court appearance on August 1, 2017.

