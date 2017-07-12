UPDATE: Crews make great progress on fires burning in Northwest MT

The Eastern Montana Type 2 Incident Command Team enters day 2 of taking over the Rogers Mountain -- Lazier Creek 3 Fires with great progress made on Tuesday.

According to Inciweb, the largest of the fires Lazier Creek 3 Fire remains at 1,140 acres and is 30 percent contained. Evacuations were issued in the area on Sunday night and numerous structures remain threatened. A structure group will be assessing structures in the area and begin structure protection. Helicopters will again offer aerial assistance and do bucket drops.

Rogers Mountain Fire, located north of Loon Lake, is 69 acres and 45 percent contained.

Grubb Fire is 15 acres and 100 percent contained. Resources will remain on scene, located north of Pleasant Valley, to ensure mop up operations are complete.

NW Meadow Peak Fire held at 12 acres through the night and is 75 percent contained. On Wednesday, crews will begin mop up.

The Thompson River Road remains closed at the junction with Highway 2 south to the 17 mile bridge.

Additional crews have arrived on scene, making the total personnel 237.