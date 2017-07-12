If you witness an accident, make sure to dial 911 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

If you witness an accident, make sure to dial 911


BOZEMAN -

Summer is known as a time for dangerous travel. Every summer you continue to hear about serious and life threatening car accidents. But if you come across one of these accident should you help?

“Yes you can” said Montana Highway Patrol. But make sure that you are keeping yourself safe in the process.

Sgt. Glen Barcus with MHP says they see an increase in distracted driving during the summer and drunk driving, drugged driving and not wearing your seatbelt are some of the factors that play into serious accidents. Barcus adds that Montanans are special, and are always willing to help, but make sure you dial 911.

Sgt. Barcus said, "Yes people are encouraged to help out and do whatever they can do. If they know CPR or first aid, whatever. The most important thing to do is to call 911, because whether you run to someone and start giving them CPR and that delays that 911 call, you could cause a delay in getting them urgent care

Barcus also adds that driving takes 100 percent of your attention. So make sure you are always aware and wearing your seatbelt. 

