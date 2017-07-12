Don't get burned: Check your sunscreen because it can expire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Don't get burned: Check your sunscreen because it can expire

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

People are learning the hard way when it comes to having too much fun in the sun. When you use sunscreen, you need to pay attention to more than just the SPF. Experts say the expiration date is just as important.

Now on sunny days it's important to put sunscreen on to make sure you don't get burnt, but if you don’t read the labels carefully you could leave your skin exposed to the sun.

ABC FOX Montana ran into one mother at the pool who says her family learned that the hard way. 

"We just used to keep our sunscreen, because we always buy too much and we would use it year after year and then we all got burned so now we typically throw it away.,” said Heidi Long, mother.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation sunscreens expire in one to two years.  This is something Long and her family learned after getting too much sun.

"I always read the label and always check the expiration date usually the bottles will say it somewhere," said Long.

ABC FOX Montana asked other parents if they knew their sunscreen expires.

Most of them didn't know that each year your sunscreen loses its protection for your skin.

One mom said, “I usually buy every season so I didn't know that."

While another mom said, “I didn't know that either, we usually get something once a year each summer because we do go through it so much but I'm sure there's been times that we put on and it's been expired."

To check when your sunscreen will expire you can usually find a stamp on the bottom of the can or the side. It's also important to check when you buy them in the store so you don't buy one that could be expired. 

Most sunscreen bottles say to reapply the product at least every two hours.

That's because sunscreen degrades over time and dilutes or runs off with exposure to sweat and other forms of moisture.

One mother says it's just a great habit to start kids at a young age

Dermatologists say the sun is strongest during the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, so this is time you need to be most aware of your exposure to the sun.

Cancer.net has 9 tips on how you can keep your skin safe while still having a fun in the sun.

  1. Use sunscreen every day, even if it's cloudy.  
  2. Apply at least one ounce of sunscreen  at least 15 to 30 minutes before going outside. 
  3. Choose a broad spectrum sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB radiation. Make sure it is water resistant and has a SPF of 30 or higher. 
  4. Reapply every two hours. Reapply every hour if you are swimming.
  5. Be extra careful around water and sand. These surfaces reflect the damaging rays of the sun, which can increase your chance of getting a sunburn.
  6. Keep babies younger than 6 months old completely covered and in the shade.
  7. Limit the amount of time you’re in the sun between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. 
  8. If possible,  look for clothes made with special sun-protective materials.
  9. Accessorize with a hat that shades your face, neck, and ears and a pair of sunglasses. 

    • Most Popular

    • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

    • Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

      Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

      Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:40:13 GMT

      The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

      The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

    • UPDATE: Dog found with snout tied shut in Butte reunited with family

      UPDATE: Dog found with snout tied shut in Butte reunited with family

      Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:35:35 GMT

      Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

      Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

    • Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

      Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

      Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:19:43 GMT
      Credit: Great Falls TribuneCredit: Great Falls Tribune

      A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

      A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

    • Our Apologies

      The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
      You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

    • Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

      Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

      Friday, July 7 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:35:46 GMT

      A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

      A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

    • Emergency responders contain Kalispell structure fire

      Emergency responders contain Kalispell structure fire

      Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:40:11 GMT

      Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Pioneer Dr., off of Highway 2 in Kalispell. 

      Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Pioneer Dr., off of Highway 2 in Kalispell. 

    • Don't get burned: Check your sunscreen because it can expire

      Don't get burned: Check your sunscreen because it can expire

      Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-07-12 06:02:01 GMT

      People are learning the hard way when it comes to having too much fun in the sun. 

      People are learning the hard way when it comes to having too much fun in the sun. 

    • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

      Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

      Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:34:09 GMT

      LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

      LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

    Powered by Frankly

    News

  1. Missoula/Kalispell News
  2. Butte/Bozeman News
  3. Montana Headlines
  4. National Headlines
  5. World Headlines
  6. Weird News

    7. Weather

  7. Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  8. Butte/Bozeman Weather

    9. Sports

  9. Local
  10. Gametime Blog
  11. High School Sports
  12. Grizzlies
  13. Bobcats

    14. Community

  14. Event Calendar
  15. Photo Galleries
  16. FCC

    17. Features

  17. More Features
    18. Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.