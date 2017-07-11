Three candidates running for the 2017 Missoula Mayoral Election - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Three candidates running for the 2017 Missoula Mayoral Election

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

ABC Fox Montana is your headquarters for hometown elections.

A forum was held tonight to give Missoula residents an opportunity to ask Missoula's candidates questions and learn more about them.

This forum was hosted by Missoula County Democrats at 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Of the three candidates for Missoula's mayoral seat, only one attended Tuesday night's forum, this was John Engen, the current Missoula Mayor.

Mayor Engen said, "I'm looking forward to continuing our conversations with people. Being mayor has the function of having an ongoing conversation with the community. And that conversation happens in my office, it happens in council chambers, it happens in the street, and like last night it happens in the grocery store."

Mayor Engen highlighted that a lot of business is still left undone and that's why he's running for re-election.

Mayor Engen said that with the growing economy he wants to run the water system that has been acquired and he wants to create affordable housing with the newly-established housing office and grants.

However, challenger Lisa Triepke said that affordable housing is one of the main issues of which the city has not taken care.         

Triepke said, "John said every year he is in office he is going to raise taxes and shortly after that he said he was going to be mayor for life, so when you put those two together, there's really no end in sight. So the reason I decided to run is because I believe Missoula needs to be affordable for everybody."

Triepke said that taxes are automatically increased each year and she said that she wants to create a functional and sound financial budget.

Triepke emphasized that she wants this process to be completely transparent with voter input.

Madison Schroeder is the other candidate running for this year's election and she has lived and been active in the community for several years.

Schroeder said, "I know a lot of people around town. I've work in a lot of different realms and I know a lot of different types of people from business owners to non-profit organizers and everywhere in between."

Missoula's municipal election will be held on Tuesday, November 7th.

If Schroeder or Triepke were to be elected as Missoula's next mayor they would out seat John Engen, who has been at the helm since 2006.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:40:13 GMT

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

  • UPDATE: Dog found with snout tied shut in Butte reunited with family

    UPDATE: Dog found with snout tied shut in Butte reunited with family

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:35:35 GMT

    Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

    Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

  • Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:19:43 GMT
    Credit: Great Falls TribuneCredit: Great Falls Tribune

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

  • Elderly suffering from air conditioning problems in Missoula Manor

    Elderly suffering from air conditioning problems in Missoula Manor

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:27 AM EDT2017-07-11 04:27:39 GMT

    Residents are concerned for their health and well-being. 

    Residents are concerned for their health and well-being. 

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:34:09 GMT

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Emergency responders contain Kalispell structure fire

    Emergency responders contain Kalispell structure fire

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:40:11 GMT

    Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Pioneer Dr., off of Highway 2 in Kalispell. 

    Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Pioneer Dr., off of Highway 2 in Kalispell. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.