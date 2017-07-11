Three candidates running for the 2017 Missoula Mayoral Election

ABC Fox Montana is your headquarters for hometown elections.

A forum was held tonight to give Missoula residents an opportunity to ask Missoula's candidates questions and learn more about them.

This forum was hosted by Missoula County Democrats at 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Of the three candidates for Missoula's mayoral seat, only one attended Tuesday night's forum, this was John Engen, the current Missoula Mayor.

Mayor Engen said, "I'm looking forward to continuing our conversations with people. Being mayor has the function of having an ongoing conversation with the community. And that conversation happens in my office, it happens in council chambers, it happens in the street, and like last night it happens in the grocery store."

Mayor Engen highlighted that a lot of business is still left undone and that's why he's running for re-election.

Mayor Engen said that with the growing economy he wants to run the water system that has been acquired and he wants to create affordable housing with the newly-established housing office and grants.

However, challenger Lisa Triepke said that affordable housing is one of the main issues of which the city has not taken care.

Triepke said, "John said every year he is in office he is going to raise taxes and shortly after that he said he was going to be mayor for life, so when you put those two together, there's really no end in sight. So the reason I decided to run is because I believe Missoula needs to be affordable for everybody."

Triepke said that taxes are automatically increased each year and she said that she wants to create a functional and sound financial budget.

Triepke emphasized that she wants this process to be completely transparent with voter input.

Madison Schroeder is the other candidate running for this year's election and she has lived and been active in the community for several years.

Schroeder said, "I know a lot of people around town. I've work in a lot of different realms and I know a lot of different types of people from business owners to non-profit organizers and everywhere in between."

Missoula's municipal election will be held on Tuesday, November 7th.

If Schroeder or Triepke were to be elected as Missoula's next mayor they would out seat John Engen, who has been at the helm since 2006.