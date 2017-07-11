Bozeman man charged with theft, arson and burglary - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman man charged with theft, arson and burglary

BOZEMAN -

A Bozeman man is charged with burglary, arson and theft after he allegedly stole a car, guns and several valuable items from a home he visited as a cement contractor back in April.

Jacob Saunders, 38, was arrested Sunday along with his wife, 30-year-old Katherine Saunders, after police say they stole a Porsche and a truck from a car dealership.

Law enforcement figured out he was supposedly behind the other crime too.

Court documents state Saunders looked at a leak in a garage back in March.

The homeowners mentioned they wanted it fixed quickly as they were about to leave town.

Saunders allegedly returned when they left, took thousands of dollars worth of valuables and traded some of it for meth and heroin.

"Unfortunately, it's not the way it used to be 20 or 30 years ago so we have to think of those things. We get complacent and a lot of times when you're complacent, bad things happen."

Court documents state Saunders burned the Lexus at the base of Hyalite Canyon back in April.

He is currently being held at the Gallatin Co. Detention Center on a $200,000 bail.

