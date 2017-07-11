Bozeman charged with theft, arson and burglary - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman charged with theft, arson and burglary

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

A Bozeman man is charged with burglary, arson and theft after he allegedly stole a car, guns and several valuable items from a home he visited as a cement contractor back in April.

Jacob Saunders, 38, was arrested Sunday along with his wife, 30-year-old Katherine Saunders, after police say they stole a Porsche and a truck from a car dealership.

Law enforcement figured out he was supposedly behind the other crime too.

Court documents state Saunders looked at a leak in a garage back in March.

The homeowners mentioned they wanted it fixed quickly as they were about to leave town.

Saunders allegedly returned when they left, took thousands of dollars worth of valuables and traded some of it for meth and heroin.

"Unfortunately, it's not the way it used to be 20 or 30 years ago so we have to think of those things. We get complacent and a lot of times when you're complacent, bad things happen."

Court documents state Saunders burned the Lexus at the base of Hyalite Canyon back in April.

He is currently being held at the Gallatin Co. Detention Center on a $200,000 bail.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:40:13 GMT

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

  • UPDATE: Dog found with snout tied shut in Butte reunited with family

    UPDATE: Dog found with snout tied shut in Butte reunited with family

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:35:35 GMT

    Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

    Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

  • Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:19:43 GMT
    Credit: Great Falls TribuneCredit: Great Falls Tribune

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

  • Elderly suffering from air conditioning problems in Missoula Manor

    Elderly suffering from air conditioning problems in Missoula Manor

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:27 AM EDT2017-07-11 04:27:39 GMT

    Residents are concerned for their health and well-being. 

    Residents are concerned for their health and well-being. 

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:34:09 GMT

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Reduced visibility, closures west of Kalispell as crews battle the Lazier Creek fire

    Reduced visibility, closures west of Kalispell as crews battle the Lazier Creek fire

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-07-10 16:45:22 GMT

    HELENA- In northwestern Montana, thunderstorms started several fires between Kalispell and Libby on Friday and smoke is now making visibility hard in the area of Highway 2 west of Kalispell 

    HELENA- In northwestern Montana, thunderstorms started several fires between Kalispell and Libby on Friday and smoke is now making visibility hard in the area of Highway 2 west of Kalispell 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.