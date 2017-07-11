Glacier National Park retracts boat quarantine on Lake McDonald

Please stay away from that area for your safety and the safety of the first responders.
After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.
Hundreds of bike riders paid respect to fallen Whitefish firefighter and paramedic Ben Parsons who passed away in an avalanche this past January.
We went to the marina in Whitefish to speak with those that work on the boat dock to get safety tips for operating jet skis.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells us the male that was found unresponsive near a Jet ski on July 3rd was 39 year old Robert Paul Trejo of Ocala Florida.
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
Residents are concerned for their health and well-being.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
HELENA- In northwestern Montana, thunderstorms started several fires between Kalispell and Libby on Friday and smoke is now making visibility hard in the area of Highway 2 west of Kalispell
HELENA- In northwestern Montana, thunderstorms started several fires between Kalispell and Libby on Friday and smoke is now making visibility hard in the area of Highway 2 west of Kalispell