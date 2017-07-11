Montana students receiving scholarships for summer semesters - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana students receiving scholarships for summer semesters

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Eight Flathead Valley Community College students recently received Community Pride scholarships sponsored by the Whitefish Credit Union to support their summer studies. The students will receive scholarships totaling $3,000 for the summer 2017 semester at FVCC.

From Columbia Falls – Sarah Hebert – pursuing an Associate of Arts transfer degree in criminal justice with the goal of becoming a patrol officer for a local city or county department.

From Kalispell – Amber Burns – pursuing an Associate of Science Nursing degree with plans to become a registered nurse working in geriatrics; Karina Ek – pursuing an Associate of Applied Science transfer degree in FVCC’s Physical Therapist Assistant program; Irina Korchmar – pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in paramedicine with plans to work as a firefighter and paramedic; Marina Korchmar – pursuing an Associate of Science transfer degree in preparation to pursue her ultimate educational goal of earning a Bachelor of Science Nursing degree; Jacqueline Stout – pursuing an Associate of Science Nursing degree with the goal of becoming a registered nurse working in the pediatric and neonatal fields.

From Martin City – Casey Pyskaty – pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in culinary arts with plans to work in the hospitality field.

From Whitefish – Marjorie McMahon – pursuing an Associate of Science transfer degree to prepare to enter a Bachelor of Science Nursing degree program.

This is the 22nd year Community Pride scholarships have been awarded to permanent residents of Flathead, Lake and Lincoln Counties.  To date, Whitefish Credit Union has awarded $105,670 in scholarships to 307 students enrolled at FVCC.

Community Pride Scholarship criteria include financial need, the potential for academic and career success, and letters of recommendation from a non-family member such as a teacher, counselor or employer.  The amount of individual scholarship awards vary.  Funds are intended to support tuition, fees and book expenses, although tutoring and child care costs will also be considered

