Glacier loosens boating restrictions under Zinke directive
Posted:
Updated:
By Associated Press
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Glacier National Park officials, under pressure from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, have loosened boating restrictions enacted when invasive mussels were found in Montana reservoir about 100 miles from the park.
Interior spokeswoman Heather Swift tells the Flathead Beacon that Zinke spoke to park officials in March about allowing landowners within park boundaries - whose boats never leave the park - to be able to use park waters. She said Zinke did not talk about allowing other motorized boats.
The park said Monday it had begun allowing landowners around Lake McDonald to launch motorized boats and that it would soon announce an inspection and quarantine procedure that would allow other motorized boats in the park.
The Beacon learned about the pressure from Zinke after obtaining an internal memo circulated among National Park Service employees.
Monday, July 10 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-07-10 15:37:54 GMT
BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.
Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:32 AM EDT2017-07-11 10:32:00 GMT
Did you know that something as simple as charging your cellphone could be dangerous? 53 percent of children or teens charge their phones either on their bed or underneath their pillow which is a fire hazard. The photo you are seeing now is a Facebook post that was posted by the Newton, New Hampshire Fire Department. This post went viral with more than 30-thousand shares. As you can see, the post shows a danger of charging your cellphone, so here are three tips to follow to make sure ...
Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:36 AM EDT2017-07-11 10:36:32 GMT
The fight for more affordable housing continued in Bozeman last night. The goal, make one out of every 10 homes built affordable. According to Bozeman City Commissioner Chris Mehl, two years ago Bozeman put in an affordable housing project for ownership, trying to establish a criteria where about 30 homes a year were available to working families. However, after two years they have fallen a little short on their desired goal. Now, they are looking into a required building housi...
