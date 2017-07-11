Interior Sec. Zinke comments on end of the 'Monuments Review' public comment

(WASHINGTON) – On Monday, July 10, the formal public comment period closed for the review of national monuments.

More than 1.2 million comments were received on Regulations.gov and thousands more were received via traditional mail.

“These comments, in addition to the extensive on-the-ground tours of monuments and meetings with stakeholders, will help inform my recommendations on the monuments,” Zinke said.

“I appreciate everyone who took the time to log-on or write in and participate in our government.”

As required by the executive order, Secretary Zinke submitted an interim report to the White House in June with various recommendations and observations on Bears Ears National Monument, which suggested the monument be reduced in size to conform to the intent of the Antiquities Act.

The report also recommended the creation of a national conservation area, and official co-management by the local Tribal governments.

The report came after Zinke spent several days on the ground in Utah touring the monument by air, car, foot, and horseback, speaking with stakeholders from Tribal, local, state and federal government, as well as representatives from the conservation, historic preservation, agriculture, tourism, and education sectors.

The Secretary also traveled to Maine’s Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, and to Boston to hold meetings on the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Marine Monument off the coast of New England.

The Secretary plans to visit Oregon, New Mexico, and Nevada in the coming weeks.