UPDATE: Lazier Creek Fire holds steady at 1,000 acres

KALISPELL- A Type II Incident Management Team has arrived in Northwest Montana to help battle four lightning-caused fires on MT Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation fire protection.

The storm that passed through northwest Montana on Friday, July 7th On Saturday, July 8th Fire resources responded to the following fires:

The Lazier Creek 3 – 1,000+ acres, SW of Kalispell and S. of Hwy. 2, resources are on scene, evacuations are in place for campers and 15 cabins in the area

Rogers Mountain Fire – 75 acres, E of Kalispell and N of Hwy. 2, resources are on scene, a pre-evacuation notice has been issued by local law enforcement for residents north of Hwy. 2 near the Happy’s Inn

Grubb Fire – 16 acres, resources on scene, the Grubb fire is located 15 miles N. of Happy’s Inn and E. of Island Lake

Northwest Meadow Peak – 11.5 acres, resources on scene, the NW Meadow Peak fire is located NE of Happy’s Inn

A Type 2 Incident Management Team (Thompson IC) was briefed this afternoon and will assume management these 4 fires, July 11th.