Crews make good progress on some fires in Northwest

On Tuesday morning, a Type 2 Incident Management Team (Thompson IC) took over control of the Rogers Mountain fires, which includes four separate fires: Grub Fire, Rogers Fire, Northwest Meadows Peak Fire, and Lazier Creek 3 Fire.
According to the Public Information Officer, crews made good progress on three of the smaller fires. Grubb was sitting at 16 acres as of Monday night. Northwest Meadows Peak was around 12 acres. The PIO says crews are holding the line and will continue to do mop up on both of these fires Tuesday. On Rogers Fire, crews will continue to make and hold a direct line.
On Monday, Lazier Creek had more than doubled in size going from 400 acres to 1,000. There are two divisions fighting that fire. In the South and West, crews are holding and improving lines they’ve completed. In the North and East, they'll continue building the line with equipment on Tuesday.
The PIO says over the past few days, we've had cooler weather than we saw over the weekend, but after Tuesday temperatures are expected to rise again.
More resources are being sent in, but there isn't word yet on what specifically.
Monday, July 10 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-07-10 15:37:54 GMT
BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.
Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:32 AM EDT2017-07-11 10:32:00 GMT
Did you know that something as simple as charging your cellphone could be dangerous? 53 percent of children or teens charge their phones either on their bed or underneath their pillow which is a fire hazard. The photo you are seeing now is a Facebook post that was posted by the Newton, New Hampshire Fire Department. This post went viral with more than 30-thousand shares. As you can see, the post shows a danger of charging your cellphone, so here are three tips to follow to make sure ...
Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:36 AM EDT2017-07-11 10:36:32 GMT
The fight for more affordable housing continued in Bozeman last night. The goal, make one out of every 10 homes built affordable. According to Bozeman City Commissioner Chris Mehl, two years ago Bozeman put in an affordable housing project for ownership, trying to establish a criteria where about 30 homes a year were available to working families. However, after two years they have fallen a little short on their desired goal. Now, they are looking into a required building housi...
