Plenty of sunshine and not as hot today. We could see a few sct’d t’storms this afternoon. A second heatwave is on the way with more daytime highs in 100s for the weekend. Anyone ready for snow? Here are Tuesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 81°/53° Butte: 80°/48° Kalispell: 82°/52° Missoula: 84°/53°