The fight for affordable housing continues in Bozeman - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The fight for affordable housing continues in Bozeman

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

The fight for more affordable housing continued in Bozeman last night. The goal, make one out of every 10 homes built affordable.

According to Bozeman City Commissioner Chris Mehl,  two years ago Bozeman put in an affordable housing project for ownership, trying to establish a criteria where about 30 homes a year were available to working families. However, after two years they have fallen a little short on their desired goal. Now, they are looking into a required building housing, so that for every 10 houses built, one would have to be affordable. Mehl says that this plan, will in time help the community of Bozeman.

Mehl said, "Other than resorts like Big Sky and Big Mountain, we have the highest housing prices in the state. And so we are looking to take some small reasonable steps, to try and make housing affordable to some families. We are not going to solve this, we should be under no illusions that we can solve it, but if we can help keep that diversity a family types of income in the area, it's good for our community."

Mehl said that the City Commissioners will  vote on this proposal, next week. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dog found 'hot and trying to pant' with snout tied shut in Butte

    Dog found 'hot and trying to pant' with snout tied shut in Butte

    Monday, July 10 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-07-10 15:37:54 GMT

    BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

    BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

  • Kayaker missing near Red Lodge

    Kayaker missing near Red Lodge

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:26:43 GMT

    Carbon County Sheriff's Office is reporting a kayaker is missing tonight after falling out of his kayak into Rock Creek near Lion's Camp south of Red Lodge. 

    Carbon County Sheriff's Office is reporting a kayaker is missing tonight after falling out of his kayak into Rock Creek near Lion's Camp south of Red Lodge. 

  • Elderly suffering from air conditioning problems in Missoula Manor

    Elderly suffering from air conditioning problems in Missoula Manor

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:27 AM EDT2017-07-11 04:27:39 GMT

    Residents are concerned for their health and well-being. 

    Residents are concerned for their health and well-being. 

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:34:09 GMT

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • Dangers of charging your cellphone, how it can be a fire hazard

    Dangers of charging your cellphone, how it can be a fire hazard

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:32 AM EDT2017-07-11 10:32:00 GMT
    Did you know that something as simple as charging your cellphone could be dangerous? 53 percent of children or teens charge their phones either on their bed or underneath their pillow which is a fire hazard. The photo you are seeing now is a Facebook post that was posted by the Newton, New Hampshire Fire Department. This post went viral with more than 30-thousand shares. As you can see, the post shows a danger of charging your cellphone, so here are three tips to follow to make sure ...
    Did you know that something as simple as charging your cellphone could be dangerous? 53 percent of children or teens charge their phones either on their bed or underneath their pillow which is a fire hazard. The photo you are seeing now is a Facebook post that was posted by the Newton, New Hampshire Fire Department. This post went viral with more than 30-thousand shares. As you can see, the post shows a danger of charging your cellphone, so here are three tips to follow to make sure ...

  • Reduced visibility, closures west of Kalispell as crews battle the Lazier Creek fire

    Reduced visibility, closures west of Kalispell as crews battle the Lazier Creek fire

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-07-10 16:45:22 GMT

    HELENA- In northwestern Montana, thunderstorms started several fires between Kalispell and Libby on Friday and smoke is now making visibility hard in the area of Highway 2 west of Kalispell 

    HELENA- In northwestern Montana, thunderstorms started several fires between Kalispell and Libby on Friday and smoke is now making visibility hard in the area of Highway 2 west of Kalispell 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    Monday, July 10 2017 3:39 AM EDT2017-07-10 07:39:55 GMT
    Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.
    Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.