Elderly suffering from air conditioning problems in Missoula Manor

A popular Missoula retirement home, the Missoula Manor Retirement Home, is without air conditioning in the middle of record breaking heat.

Allegedly, for months now the Missoula Manor has had only partially functional air conditioning, potentially putting its residents at risk.

Some of the residents and family members said that many of the rooms in the manor are not getting proper air conditioning.

The Missoula Manor is government subsidized housing for affordable living for seniors.

According to some of the residents, the manor has been having issues with air conditioning since the spring.

One resident complained, "But even the floors are so hot I've gotten blisters on the bottom of my feet."

Most of the elderly residents do not have the money to afford their own air systems.

Another resident said, "It's an old building and some things just have parts that need to be replaced. On the 6th floor right now they are having trouble."

The residents' family members also expressed concerns that their loved ones are being taken advantage of.

One family member, Julie, said that the heat is making her mom feel more tired and interferes with her sleep.

Julie said, "I'm not mad at the manor. I am just disappointed because it was worked really hard. People worked really hard to build the manor and do something and do something good for the senior citizens in Missoula."

The residents and family members are concerned that this problem will not be solved soon.

Some residents said they are considering moving to another facility because they are concerned for their health and well-being.

We reached out to the Missoula Manor, but they did not want to comment.