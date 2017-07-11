Elderly suffering from air conditioning problems in Missoula Manor

BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.
BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.
Carbon County Sheriff's Office is reporting a kayaker is missing tonight after falling out of his kayak into Rock Creek near Lion's Camp south of Red Lodge.
Carbon County Sheriff's Office is reporting a kayaker is missing tonight after falling out of his kayak into Rock Creek near Lion's Camp south of Red Lodge.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
A Whitehall woman is missing tonight - - her parents haven't seen or heard from her since Thursday. Making this story more urgent, she is developmentally disabled. Friends and family are right now forming a search party for Kirsten Ryerson. We spoke with the 21-year-old's step-mom this afternoon. She tells me that Kirsten can barely read or do math.
A Whitehall woman is missing tonight - - her parents haven't seen or heard from her since Thursday. Making this story more urgent, she is developmentally disabled. Friends and family are right now forming a search party for Kirsten Ryerson. We spoke with the 21-year-old's step-mom this afternoon. She tells me that Kirsten can barely read or do math.
HELENA- In northwestern Montana, thunderstorms started several fires between Kalispell and Libby on Friday and smoke is now making visibility hard in the area of Highway 2 west of Kalispell
HELENA- In northwestern Montana, thunderstorms started several fires between Kalispell and Libby on Friday and smoke is now making visibility hard in the area of Highway 2 west of Kalispell
Residents are concerned for their health and well-being.
Residents are concerned for their health and well-being.
It’s a beautiful 85 degree summer day in Missoula. But for the Montana Elite Baseball All-Stars, they are ready to leave.
It’s a beautiful 85 degree summer day in Missoula. But for the Montana Elite Baseball All-Stars, they are ready to leave.