Help is coming to maintain fires on the west side of Kalispell

The largest fire burning on the west side of Kalispell is the Lazier Creek Fire.

More agencies are on their way to northwest Montana to help fight this fire.

Over 10 fires broke out from that Friday afternoon lightning storm giving fire crews a large task ahead.

Currently, teams from Kalispell, Libby, Plains and the DNRC are fighting to keep these fires away from homes.

Right now, the area of the Lazier Creek Fire was placed under a pre-evacuation notice.

The Lazier Creek fire grew from 80 to 1000 acres Sunday afternoon.

Those with the DNRC said they have been using bucket drops and retardant planes to corner the fire.

As of Monday, a type 2 team has been ordered to manage the main three fires: Roger Mountain Fire, Grubb Mountain Fire and of course Lazier Creek Fire

"And now it's their responsibility to deal with priority and allocation of the current fires they have been assigned,” said Wyatt Frampton,

Frampton also said while this agency is handling those fires, they and other DNRC units will be containing the other smaller fires around west side of Kalispell.

Those with the DNRC also have assured ABCFOX Montana that this agency is already working on these main fires and so far no one has been injured while containing these fires.