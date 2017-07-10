Tee It Up: Canyon River

BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

Dog found 'hot and trying to pant' with snout tied shut in Butte

Carbon County Sheriff's Office is reporting a kayaker is missing tonight after falling out of his kayak into Rock Creek near Lion's Camp south of Red Lodge.

LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.

Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.