Law enforcement urges car seat safety after fatal Logan crash

BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.
HELENA- In northwestern Montana, thunderstorms started several fires between Kalispell and Libby on Friday and smoke is now making visibility hard in the area of Highway 2 west of Kalispell
A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.
Hundreds of bike riders paid respect to fallen Whitefish firefighter and paramedic Ben Parsons who passed away in an avalanche this past January.
