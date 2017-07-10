Law enforcement urges car seat safety after fatal Logan crash

Proper car seat installation is a hot topic in Montana right now, after an infant was killed Friday in an I-90 rollover near Logan.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Patrick McLaughlin says improper car seat use is more common than one might think and is one factor they are investigating in the crash.

McLaughlin says on Friday a westbound car carrying a mother, father and 5-month-old child was traveling through Montana heading to Oregon, when the father drifted towards the median, over-corrected and rolled.

The child and mother were both ejected from the vehicle.

Sgt. McLaughlin says both were emergency-flighted to a hospital where the baby died.

Several organizations including law enforcement and fire stations are trained in proper car seat installation and are eager to help make sure young children are safe.

"If you have any questions whatsoever, if you have any doubts that your seat might not be installed proper—call,” Sgt. McLaughlin said. “Let's check it out. This is our second crash in the last two weeks where we've had children thrown from a vehicle and it's just heartbreaking to see that.”

Sgt. McLaughlin says a common mistake is not adjusting the straps to the proper height.

He also recommends keeping a child back-facing until they are three years old. Even if your child is big enough that their legs come up the back seat a little ways or they have to cross their legs, Sgt. McLaughlin says this is still much better than jeopardizing protection of the child’s neck, head and spine.



