Lightning strikes can start fires days, weeks later

Lightning and thunder have been rolling in and out of the southwestern Montana for the last few days. Fire fighters say there have been small starts in the mountains, but conditions are still quite wet and they are not too worried.

Inside the Yellowstone Ranger District office in Livingston Ashley Sites, Fire Management Officer for the Yellowstone-Gardiner Districts, keeps an eye on lightning striking around the state.

"We bring up the lightning map and see where the lightning has struck and those are generally the areas where we will focus our detections, whether it be by ground or by air,” Sites said.

Sites says in this area, a lightning strike can smolder for about a week. In other parts of the state, like the Selway-Bitterroot forest, he's seen lightning strikes turn into fires three or four weeks later.

"There's an ignition initially when the lightning strikes and it's usually in a heavier fuel or in the duff,” Sites said. “It will just kind of smolder like charcoal for a long time and then when it gets to be the right conditions it will get up.”

While the lightning we've seen over the last couple of days is accompanied by helpful rain, Sites says it’s just the beginning of Montana's fire season.