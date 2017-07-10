Lightning strikes can start fires days, weeks later

Lightning and thunder have been rolling in and out of the southwestern Montana for the last few days. Fire fighters say there have been small starts in the mountains, but conditions are still quite wet and they are not too worried.
Inside the Yellowstone Ranger District office in Livingston Ashley Sites, Fire Management Officer for the Yellowstone-Gardiner Districts, keeps an eye on lightning striking around the state.
"We bring up the lightning map and see where the lightning has struck and those are generally the areas where we will focus our detections, whether it be by ground or by air,” Sites said.
Sites says in this area, a lightning strike can smolder for about a week. In other parts of the state, like the Selway-Bitterroot forest, he's seen lightning strikes turn into fires three or four weeks later.
"There's an ignition initially when the lightning strikes and it's usually in a heavier fuel or in the duff,” Sites said. “It will just kind of smolder like charcoal for a long time and then when it gets to be the right conditions it will get up.”
While the lightning we've seen over the last couple of days is accompanied by helpful rain, Sites says it’s just the beginning of Montana's fire season.
BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.
BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.
After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.
Hundreds of bike riders paid respect to fallen Whitefish firefighter and paramedic Ben Parsons who passed away in an avalanche this past January.
Hundreds of bike riders paid respect to fallen Whitefish firefighter and paramedic Ben Parsons who passed away in an avalanche this past January.
A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.
A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.
HELENA- In northwestern Montana, thunderstorms started several fires between Kalispell and Libby on Friday and smoke is now making visibility hard in the area of Highway 2 west of Kalispell
HELENA- In northwestern Montana, thunderstorms started several fires between Kalispell and Libby on Friday and smoke is now making visibility hard in the area of Highway 2 west of Kalispell