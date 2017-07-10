Glacier National Park sets June visitation record

BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.

A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...