Ready to Rock: new and anticipated Kettlehouse amphitheater unveiled

MISSOULA- Concert lovers toured Montana's newest concert venue in Bonner Monday afternoon.

Guests enjoyed food and live music while touring the new Kettlehouse Amphitheater.

The amphitheater sits right in front of the Blackfoot River next to Kettlehouse Brewery in Bonner. According to owner Nick Checota, the facility can house around 4000 guests. Construction only took about five months, and Checota said they are nearly done. Monday's guests said they already love it.

"Just seeing how intimate it is, there's not a bad seat in the house. It's gonna be awesome, people are going to freak out about it and it's going to be great," said Erin O'Brien.

Governor Steve Bullock was one of the many who helped support the project.

He said the opening of the amphitheater is a celebration of Montana's beauty and love of the arts. He also said the amphitheater will also bring in more tourists.

Checota also hopes it will bring in bigger musicians to Montana.

Musician Lyle Lovett will perform there this Thursday and there will be five more concerts played there this summer.