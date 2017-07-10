Equipment and resources scare for Northwest Montana string of fi - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Equipment and resources scare for Northwest Montana string of fires

KALISPELL- The Lazier Creek 3 Fire is burning at about 1,000 acres in Sanders County and a new fire management team has been ordered to help.

However, Dan Cassidy with the Montana DNRC says resources for this fire and a few others burning in the area are scarce and limited, due to other fires burning in the Southern United States.

Homes in the area of the Lazier Creek Fire were under a pre-evacuation in Sanders County Sunday night. Cassidy says that a handful of residents have decided to leave their homes.

Another close fire burning in Lincoln county is the Rogers Fire burning at about 50 acres.

These two fires are a part of a string of fires that started by lightning on Friday night. There are two other smaller fires fire crews are tracking the Grubb Fire and the Northwest Meadow Peak.

Structure protection is also happening at the historic Bend Guard Ranger Station in Thompson Falls.

Smoke is also reducing visibility in the area of the fires, Cassidy says the public should be cautious and pay attention to closures and restrictions. 

Our Wake up Montana reporter Jenna Heberden is in the area and reports the air is ‘smokey’ and hard to see.

“You can only see a couple hundred yards in front you,” said Heberden.

The smoke is also seen along Highway 2 west of Kalispell, visibility is reduced in the area of Happy’s Inn, Thompson Lake and in the area of Loon Lake.

While Cassidy says agencies are having a hard time getting aircrafts re-routed to Montana they are using helicopters with bucket drops and retardant planes to battle the flames until a Type Two fire management team arrives Tuesday.

  • Dog found 'hot and trying to pant' with snout tied shut in Butte

    BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.
  • HIGH fire danger in Glacier National Park and Northwest Montana

    After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.

  • Hundreds honor Ben Parsons in first 'Spirit Bear Classic'

    Hundreds of bike riders paid respect to fallen Whitefish firefighter and paramedic Ben Parsons who passed away in an avalanche this past January. 

  • Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...
  • Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

