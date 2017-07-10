Equipment and resources scarce for Northwest Montana string of fires

KALISPELL- The Lazier Creek 3 Fire is burning at about 1,000 acres in Sanders County and a new fire management team has been ordered to help.

However, Dan Cassidy with the Montana DNRC says resources for this fire and a few others burning in the area are scarce and limited, due to other fires burning in the Southern United States.

Homes in the area of the Lazier Creek Fire were under a pre-evacuation in Sanders County Sunday night. Cassidy says that a handful of residents have decided to leave their homes.

Another close fire burning in Lincoln county is the Rogers Fire burning at about 50 acres.

These two fires are a part of a string of fires that started by lightning on Friday night. There are two other smaller fires fire crews are tracking the Grubb Fire and the Northwest Meadow Peak.

Structure protection is also happening at the historic Bend Guard Ranger Station in Thompson Falls.

Smoke is also reducing visibility in the area of the fires, Cassidy says the public should be cautious and pay attention to closures and restrictions.

Our Wake up Montana reporter Jenna Heberden is in the area and reports the air is ‘smokey’ and hard to see.

“You can only see a couple hundred yards in front you,” said Heberden.

The smoke is also seen along Highway 2 west of Kalispell, visibility is reduced in the area of Happy’s Inn, Thompson Lake and in the area of Loon Lake.

While Cassidy says agencies are having a hard time getting aircrafts re-routed to Montana they are using helicopters with bucket drops and retardant planes to battle the flames until a Type Two fire management team arrives Tuesday.