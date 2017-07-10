Reduced visibility, closures west of Kalispell as crews battle the Lazier Creek fire

HELENA- In northwestern Montana, thunderstorms started several fires between Kalispell and Libby on Friday and smoke is now making visibility hard in the area of Highway 2 west of Kalispell

The largest is the 400-acre (1.6 square kilometers) Lazier Creek fire near Middle Thompson Lake.

The Lazier Creek fire was 50 percent contained Monday morning. Crews were working to protect structures in the four towns while reinforcing fire lines and trying to prevent it from spreading to the reservation.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Montana DNRC with evacuations in the Bend Ranger Station area due to the proximity of the Lazier Fire.

Additionally, the SCSO will be assisting with area road closures.

As of 1200 AM on July 10th, 2017, the ACM and Thompson River roads will be CLOSED from milepost 18 to Hwy 2.

For fire-related inquiries, please contact the Montana DNRC for further information.

Crews are also gaining the upper hand on a fire burning south of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in north-central Montana, while weekend lightning storms sparked smaller fires in western Montana.



The July fire has burned more than 16 square miles (43 square kilometers) in the Little Rocky Mountains and has alternatively threatened the surrounding towns of Zortman, Landusky, Hays and Lodgepole.



Helena-area firefighters moved quickly to extinguish five lightning-sparked fires north of the city after a thunderstorm Sunday evening.