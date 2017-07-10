UPDATE: Dog found with snout tied shut in Butte reunited with family

UPDATE- Jacki Casagranda with Chelsea Bailey BSB Animal Shelter tells ABC FOX Montana that the dog, Remington has been reunited with its owners.

"What we can say is Remington has been reunited with his rightful owners. We have no further comment," said Casagranda.

ABC FOX Montana still does not know who esponsible for the shoelace being tied around the dog's face.

People on social media are calling this 'inhumane' after a dog was found on Montana street tied up, trying to pant and barely able to breathe.

Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog.

The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

The dog’s name is Remington according to a post posted in the Butte Lost and Found Pets Facebook page.

"He was desperate and you could tell he was in distress and he was panting heavily,” said Art Mathias, a Butte Resident who saw the dog with the two girls and also helped in the situation.

The girls didn’t know who the dog belonged to, so Mathias helped them post his picture online hoping to find the owner.

But, he first cut the string off the dog’s face and called Animal Control but he insists the girls are the real heroes.

"it was pretty courageous of them to approach a dog they didn't know and untie it… it takes a little bit of courage for eight and 10-year-old girls,” said Mathias.

Butte-Silver Bow Animal Control tells ABC FOX Montana that Remington is safe and sound now at the shelter.

However, the search for his owner continues. If you know anything call Butte Police of Animal Control.