Not quite as hot the first part of this week with a few sct’d t’storms. We’ll start clearing up and heating up mid-week with daytime highs back into the 90s by Thursday. Expect highs back in the 100s by Friday. Looks like ~another~ heatwave. Here are Monday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 82°/54° Butte: 82°/49° Kalispell: 86°/55° Missoula: 88°/55°