Heat propels fire, precautions you can take to prevent a forest - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Heat propels fire, precautions you can take to prevent a forest fire

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

It has been hot the past week here in Montana. And with all of this heat, what does it mean for fire season? Is the heat a recipe for disaster?

The Custer Gallatin National Forest is always ready and prepared for a fire to start up. As of right now, according to Fire Prevention Tech Marianne Baumberger the Gallatin Valley is starting to dry up quickly, but as you go up higher into the mountains it is still very green, still picking up showers and the temperature isn’t that hot yet.

However, in Eastern Montana it is a lot more dry and so far they have seen more fires over in that area. Baumberger says that the heat is what makes the fuel for the fire and there are precautions you can take while in the heat.  

Baumberger said,  “When it comes to fire, everyday all the time we want you to be thinking about how you can prevent a fire from starting. So think about it, is it dry grass? Don't drive on it. If you're pulling a trailer on the highways of Montana make sure those trailer chains are not dragging on the ground. They start many fires along highways. And if you go into the forest and you want to have a campfire, check to make sure there are no restrictions. If there are none and you are allowed to have a campfire, make sure you have a bucket, make sure you have a shovel and that there is water in that bucket, and always drown it, stir it and you have to be able to feel those ashes.”

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:34:09 GMT

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • HIGH fire danger in Glacier National Park and Northwest Montana

    HIGH fire danger in Glacier National Park and Northwest Montana

    Saturday, July 8 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-07-08 20:46:36 GMT

    After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.

    After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.

  • Hundreds honor Ben Parsons in first 'Spirit Bear Classic'

    Hundreds honor Ben Parsons in first 'Spirit Bear Classic'

    Saturday, July 8 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-07-08 20:35:55 GMT

    Hundreds of bike riders paid respect to fallen Whitefish firefighter and paramedic Ben Parsons who passed away in an avalanche this past January. 

    Hundreds of bike riders paid respect to fallen Whitefish firefighter and paramedic Ben Parsons who passed away in an avalanche this past January. 

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    Monday, July 10 2017 3:39 AM EDT2017-07-10 07:39:55 GMT
    Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.
    Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.

  • Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:53:06 GMT
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...

  • Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:35:46 GMT

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • Heat propels fire, precautions you can take to prevent a forest fire

    Heat propels fire, precautions you can take to prevent a forest fire

    Monday, July 10 2017 7:09 AM EDT2017-07-10 11:09:09 GMT

    It has been hot the past week here in Montana. 

    It has been hot the past week here in Montana. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.