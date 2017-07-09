Terer the defending champion wins again and breaks records

Geofrey Terer won the Missoula Marathon for the second year in a row with a time of 2:31:10.83, which broke the Men's Masters record.

He said this is the fourth marathon he has run recently.

Geofrey said he knew he had a good lead on the last few miles.

He explained, "Mile…Almost mile 23. That's when I decided to push it. Then I saw that no one was existing and I knew I'm going to win."

Geofrey said he will be back again because he really enjoys this course.

He said it is more flat than other courses he has run.

He wants to come back to defend his victory for potentially the third year in a row.

Bryanna Petrie came in first for women with a time of 2:52:07.32 in the Missoula Marathon.

Bryanna said she has raced the Missoula Marathon nine times and placed second four times, so she said she was really ready for this win.

Bryanna said the support from her family really helped her today when they were cheering for her along the race course.

She said "That was amazing. They were there at mile 18 I think. And I needed that. Seeing my little girl and little boy kept me going and motivated. They get so excited when they see mommy race so that helped a lot."

Bryanna beat the second fastest female by a little over four minutes and she said she did not realize how much of a lead she had.

She said she is so excited that she finally won a marathon.