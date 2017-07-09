Ty and Amy's Mission of Buttetification - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Ty and Amy's Mission of Buttetification

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
BUTTE -

Very few homeowners are able to say that they have their dream home. For Erik and Kathleen Nelson this is now a reality for them. Thanks to home renovators Amy and Ty Free. 

The Nelson’s contacted Amy and Ty after feeling their home was not living up to its full potential. Ty and Amy with their passion for restoring Butte historic property stepped in.

The Free’s took control of the home renovation project which included everything from paint to light fixtures even intimate details like bathroom plumbing choices. Things most homeowners would struggle to let strangers do. Erik Nelson says the Free’s trusting nature made it very easy to put the project in their hands. “They’re our friends. I would trust them with more than just our house.”

For Ty and Amy the special connection they share with the Nelson’s and other clients comes natural because of their gift of restoring homes and giving back to Butte, a community they take pride in. “All we’re trying to do is make these houses beautiful again and it’s very easy to do!”

Because of Ty and Amy the Nelson’s now have a brand new outlet on coming home and it won’t stop there. Ty and Amy plan on giving back to the community by continuing to restore historic homes a process they call Buttetification.

“Buttetification is bringing it back to life, bringing Butte back to its former glory. That’s what it’s all about.”

The Free’s are sharing their journey of helping the Nelson’s through “Buttetification” on their new show of the same name. It premieres on HGTV Saturday at 12PM MST.

