Plane crashes near Big Timber in the Yellowstone River

A plane crashed into the Yellowstone river near Big Timber.

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office received a report of an aeronautics accident at 11:05 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Sweet Grass County Facebook page, the plane, a piper L2B, clipped a power line at the Otter Creek Fishing Access Site where the annual Yellowstone Boat Float was occurring and landed mid-stream in the Yellowstone.

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office, Sweet Grass Ambulance, Big Timber Volunteer Fire Department, and Search and Rescue all responded

There were two people in the in the plane at the time of the crash. One was a 60-year-old male. The 75-year-old female were transported to Pioneer Medical Center.

The plane is completely submerged in the river except for the tail.