HIGH fire danger in Glacier National Park and Northwest Montana

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK -

After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.

According to the park's Facebook page, this means that fires can start easily.

Any stray sparks can ignite a fire so be extra cautious with campfires.

Glacier National Park advises people to drink lots of water and hike during cool times of the day.  The park also says fire lookouts are fully staffed and fire crews are in the park.

