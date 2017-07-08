Hundreds honor Ben Parsons in first 'Spirit Bear Classic'

Hundreds of bike riders paid respect to fallen Whitefish firefighter and paramedic Ben Parsons who passed away in an avalanche this past January. On Saturday July 8th the bike race took place in Herron Park in Kalispell. Parsons was an elite athlete known as one of the best mountaineers and bikers in the west.

Back in January 911 dispatchers got a call that two skiers were caught in an avalanche south of Stanton in Glacier National Park. One of them was Parsons. Two Bear Air responded to the scene and while Parsons was found alive he died during the rescue process from severe trauma.

Today at the race in Herron Park, Ben’s dad Larry tearfully tells us six months later the family is still in mourning.

Larry Parsons says, “Everyone’s just stepped in to fill a void and it’s just an amazing place.”

The race today named “Great Bear Spirit Race” was named after Ben whose nickname was Spirit Bear. Larry tells us that a friend called him that because “sometimes you saw him and sometimes he was gone, just like that.”

We also spoke with Ben’s close friend Tyler Hoppes who tells us that while Ben is gone, he has left behind a legacy

Hoppes explains, “I know that Ben would be proud of everyone out here there are some first timers out here and again it speaks to the influence that he had. There are people out here riding bikes and racing today that never even been on a bike but he’s got that lasting impact.

And when we spoke with Chad Preble, it’s day like today that where he wishes he got to spend more time with ben before he passed.

Preble says, “The two times that I remember talking with him were very positive and encouraging and it made me want to get to know him more.”

Larry Parsons wants to say thank you to everyone who has support Ben’s family over the past difficult months. All proceeds raised from this bike race will go directly towards helping Ben’s wife Jen and baby son Rowan.