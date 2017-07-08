As fire danger changes across Montana experts warn about grass fires

With these high temperatures and dry conditions just about anything can start a grass fire.

Local fire fighters say they want you to be aware of the fire dangers and encourage you to take steps to protect your community.

"We live in a fire environment and we are always going to have fires,” said Marianne Baumberger, Fire Information and Education Coordinator at Custer Gallatin National Forest. “It's the way that mother nature created Montana, so it's our job to learn how to adapt and not cause an extra spark to cause another wildfire."

"As wildfire season heats up across Montana, we want people to remember several things first is the stop and think what you're doing is there anything that you're doing to cause a spark," said Baumberger.

Some of those things that can cause a fire are cigarettes, lawnmowers hitting rocks, trees near power lines, campfires not drowned and chains hanging from trailers going down the highway.

Baumberger says those simple things could cause big problems.

"Local fire departments have to work with grass fires very often and they could be very dangerous because they move so quickly," said Baumberger.

Baumberger says all types of grass get catch on fire.

As fire dangers change across Montana Baumberger says her team is ready for this fire season.

"It’s Montana and we're going to be ready for whatever happens our Forest firefighters have been getting ready all winter long," said Baumberger.

But you can do your part by taking the precautions to not set off a grass fire.