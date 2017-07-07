Missoula Marathon shortened for first time ever due to heat wave - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula Marathon shortened for first time ever due to heat waves

MISSOULA -

Due to the prolonged heat, organizers of the Missoula Marathon are cutting the time the course is open to runners for the first time in its 11-year history.

The marathon is held in the summer, so naturally, it's warm, but this year's heat is concerning.

Safety is the main concern with this year's Missoula Marathon.

Annual marathon runner, Danelle Gjetmundse, couldn’t agree more with the recent decision.

"I think it's the right decision,” said Gjetmundse

With various warnings of heat waves, those with the marathon had no choice, but to make it an hour shorter.

“It's a good idea to me. I just plan on adjusting my goals and adjusting what I originally had planned,” said Gjetmundse.

Tony Banovich with the marathon said the decision was made through hours of weather and medical research.

"We are not thrilled about it, but we really pride ourselves on being open to to that 7 and a half hours, but we have to really consider safety,” Banovich.

It wasn't easy to make and with heat distress, Banovich added, there is a risk of overheating and worse heat stroke.

"That day heat heats up quicker and so what we learned through that is when you build that heat much quicker, people are out there much longer and that heat-related stress builds up,” Banovich.

However, Banovich assures participants and volunteers that they are prepared for the worse.

Banovich said there will be physical trainers, EMTs and physical therapist at anyone's disposal.

Also, if you want to help from the comfort of your home you can.

Those with the marathon say if runners are running by your home to leave out water, ice, or even leave your hoses on so runners can soak off and continue to run.

