Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July.

Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

Ridley's uncle, Ian McInroy, says he was emergency-flighted to the pediatric hospital in Salt Lake City, where he has already undergone two surgeries.

"It's been a shocking thing needless to say but I think everyone's been holding up very well,” McInroy said Friday. “When I spoke to my family today there was some laughter in the room so I was very encouraged by that."

Ridley's parents do not want to publicly share the details of what exactly happened just yet.

"It's just the whole general thing of something that you maybe don't think is that dangerous, it actually can be that dangerous,” McInroy said.

McInroy says Ridley and his family will hopefully move over to Iowa soon, to stay with extended family and get treatment.

They may not be back to Montana for a couple of months.

"It's just one day at a time... at some point in the future we'll start looking at a prosthetic for him and again getting him back to doing all of those activities that he loves so much."

The pictures you see above paint a picture of the kid Ridley is and what he likes to do.

“He's one of the most active kids I know. He's on the Barracuda swim team, and very talented swimmer, he plays soccer, he's always hunting or fishing or doing something exciting like that. We really want to see him doing all of those activities he lives so much.”

To help Ridley and his family, McInroy set up a GoFundMe page, here's the link: https://www.gofundme.com/ridleys-right-hand