Montana jump rope team takes first in international competition

Missoula's own Montana Super Skippers jump rope team had an impressive showing at the national and international competitions in Orlando, Florida.

The team consisted of six women who ranged from ages 16 to 22. From June 28 to July 1, the team competed in the U.S. National Tournament at Disney World. They received numerous gold, silver and bronze medals in their age divisions. The top finishers then moved on to the Grand Nationals to face off against the best from each age group. The Super Skippers placed second in the Double Dutch pairs freestyle event at the Grand Nationals.

At the World Competition a week later, the team competed against athletes from 30 different countries. Team members qualified in four events for the Grand Worlds. The team took the first place title in the Double Dutch single freestyle event.

22-year-old Super Skipper Riley Williams said the event is more than a competition, it is an opportunity to enjoy the welcoming jump rope community.

"Everyone who is involved in jump rope is the nicest people in the world so it's the best time to meet people, and make friendships and just stay connected and have lifelong friends."

The Montana Super Skippers send athletes to national and international competitions every year.