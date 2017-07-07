Account Executive - Missoula

Cowles Montana Media ABC & FOX Television in Missoula, MT has an opportunity for a motivated sales rep to develop new business opportunities and manage an existing list. The ideal candidate will have exceptional relationship building skills, creativity, verbal and written communication skills, sales experience, strong pay-for-performance orientation, strong integrity and the ability to work independently. Advertising/ Media Sales experience preferred. Please submit your resume, cover letter and weblink by July 31, 2017 to:

Personnel, ABC FOX Montana

2200 Stephens Ave.

Missoula, MT 59801

or email to jobs@abcfoxmontana.com.

ABC FOX Montana is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job Description: This position is responsible for creating and retaining local advertising business for the station. Assist business owners, business managers and advertising agencies with the marketing of products and services through use of television advertising. Prospect, close, and service new business as well as existing business. Create full sales presentations and promotions. Work with creative services personnel to create television commercials. Maintain thorough knowledge of television programming, audience delivery, advertising rates and practices for competitive television, radio, newspaper, billboard, and other media in the market. Negotiate advertising budgets in competition with other media.

Qualifications: Outside media sales experience (broadcast preferred). Record of growth and stability in employment. Solid knowledge of business mathematics. Knowledge of television industry and/or other media. Ability to sell using media research. Aggressive, team-oriented attitude. Superior communication skills (oral, written, presentation). Excellent "team player" interpersonal skills. Ability to work effectively in a fast paced and goal oriented environment. The right candidate will have a high level of integrity, an entrepreneurial work ethic, a coachable spirit and the ability to ask for the order. Must be able to work flexible hours.

Physical Requirements or Restrictions: Sight and dexterity to do computer input. Valid driver’s license. Must be able to carry presentation equipment and drive from business to business for sales presentations.