News Director - Missoula

ABC FOX Montana is seeking an experienced, dynamic, engaging and creative leader to be our next News Director. This position is based in beautiful Missoula, Montana, but the newsroom extends to Kalispell, Butte, and Bozeman, Montana. Cowles Montana Media continues to invest in people and technology to build this station into Montana’s premiere news leader.

The News Director will be responsible for budgets, training, hiring, talent contracts, strategic planning, and the station’s digital news content. Candidates should be engaged in building and developing a highly skilled, passionate and empowered newsroom staff. As our leader of leaders, you should also possess superior news judgment and a deep understanding of social media and its relationship to local news.

If this sounds like you, and you’re ready to earn your news director stripe or looking for a higher quality of life, please send resume and cover letter via email to jobs@abcfoxmontana.com

or mail to:

Personnel, ABC FOX Montana

2200 Stephens Ave.

Missoula, Mt. 59801

Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Job Description: Oversee day-to-day functions of the news department in Missoula, Mt. Direct ABC/FOX Montana news gathering efforts, assign stories to reporters, monitor wire services, identify important news issues within the community, constructively critique staff writing and reporting, oversee content posting on station website.