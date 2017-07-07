Chief Meteorologist - Missoula

ABC FOX Montana, a TV broadcast group based in Missoula, Montana is looking for an experienced meteorologist to spearhead our weather effort on-air and on-line. A degree in meteorology, 2 to 5 years as a broadcast meteorologist, and experience with Weather Central is preferred. Reciting numbers from the National Weather Service isn’t the plan! If your goal is producing the very best weathercast in the market, you can tell a compelling weather story every day using the latest weather tools and information, and you take pride in your accuracy, you’re exactly who we’re looking for. The Chief Meteorologist delivers weather forecasts for our primary evening newscasts covering western and south-central Montana. The successful candidate will also know how to deliver the latest forecasts to our other media platforms. You must be a motivated, self-starter who relates well to co-workers and our viewers.

Please submit your resume, cover letter and weblink by July 31, 2017 to:

Personnel, ABC FOX Montana

2200 Stephens Ave

Missoula, MT 59801

or email to jobs@abcfoxmontana.com.

ABC FOX Montana is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Qualifications: Undergraduate Degree in Meteorology and 2-5 years as Broadcast Meteorologist preferred. Writing skills and PC competent. Experience using Weather Central 3D Live. Ability to lift and carry up to 25 lbs. equipment. Must be a team player.