Trump, Putin had 'positive chemistry'

YELLOWSTONE NATL. PARK- Currently, the Norris Campground is closed to new campers. There is no running water at the campground and at most employee residences.

MISSOULA- Those with the Missoula Marathon say they are cutting the length of the race down, due to heat.

When it comes to being prepared, there is a large network of Americans many here in the northwest who take it to the next level. Not only do preppers get ready for natural disasters, they prepare for any situation that could lead to the end of civilization. "If you have not prepared in advance one second later it's too late," said Sue Williams. Sue Williams is the owner Mountain View Off Grid Living in Idaho. Looking at Williams’ online shop gives you an idea of wh...