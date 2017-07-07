Trump, Putin had 'positive chemistry'

Friday, July 7 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-07-07 05:45:36 GMT
When it comes to being prepared, there is a large network of Americans many here in the northwest who take it to the next level. Not only do preppers get ready for natural disasters, they prepare for any situation that could lead to the end of civilization. "If you have not prepared in advance one second later it's too late," said Sue Williams. Sue Williams is the owner Mountain View Off Grid Living in Idaho. Looking at Williams’ online shop gives you an idea of wh...
LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.
