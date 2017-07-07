17-year old boy suffers bug bite, collapses while hiking near Big Sky

BOZEMAN- A 17-year-old male suffered an allergic reaction to a bug bite Thursday while hiking up to Lava Lake.

First responders say the boy started to have difficulty breathing.

So, fellow hikers coming down from Lava Lake stopped and checked on him and called for help. The hikers quickly went down the mountain and contacted emergency services.

Gallatin County Sheriff Deputies, Paramedics with Big Sky Fire Department, and members of the Gallatin County Search and Rescue responded to the backcountry rescue at Lava Lake Trail.

Search and Rescue members and a paramedic with Big Sky Fire Department hiked to the patient and walked with him to the trailhead.

A waiting medical staff evaluated him and the patient later went to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin would like to remind backcountry hikers to use caution when in the backcountry.

Tell people where you are going and when to expect you back.

Enjoy the backcountry with other people when possible and carry a means of communication with you.