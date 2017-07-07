17-year old boy suffers bug bite, collapses while hiking near Big Sky

A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
YELLOWSTONE NATL. PARK- Currently, the Norris Campground is closed to new campers. There is no running water at the campground and at most employee residences.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
In Lincoln, local businesses are picking up the mess left behind by a 5.8 Earthquake.
LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.
We went to the marina in Whitefish to speak with those that work on the boat dock to get safety tips for operating jet skis.
