Dave Cochran issues 'Weather Authority Alert' for heat

MISSOULA- The heat is on in Montana as a heat advisory is in effect Friday and into Saturday.

This is a National Weather Service issued a heat advisory starting at noon on Friday

Our Weather Authority Dave Cochran has issued a Weather Authority Alert.

Forecasters say the heat index is going to be in the upper 90s and there is a high risk for many, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected.

The hot temperatures will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.