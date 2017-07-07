Dave Cochran issues 'Weather Authority Alert' for heat - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Dave Cochran issues 'Weather Authority Alert' for heat

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

MISSOULA- The heat is on in Montana as a heat advisory is in effect Friday and into Saturday.

This is a National Weather Service issued a heat advisory starting at noon on Friday

Our Weather Authority Dave Cochran has issued a Weather Authority Alert.

Forecasters say the heat index is going to be in the upper 90s and there is a high risk for many, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.          

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected.

The hot temperatures will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.           

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.        

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • Yellowstone's Norris campground closed to new campers

    Yellowstone's Norris campground closed to new campers

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-07-06 16:46:27 GMT

    YELLOWSTONE NATL. PARK- Currently, the Norris Campground is closed to new campers. There is no running water at the campground and at most employee residences. 

    YELLOWSTONE NATL. PARK- Currently, the Norris Campground is closed to new campers. There is no running water at the campground and at most employee residences. 

  • The Latest: Mom charged in kids' deaths in country illegally

    The Latest: Mom charged in kids' deaths in country illegally

    Friday, July 7 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-07-07 16:46:18 GMT
    A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras, giving a double "thumbs up" sign to a photographer as she awaited her first hearing.
    A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras, giving a double "thumbs up" sign to a photographer as she awaited her first hearing.

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:34:09 GMT

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • Local bar left with damages from earthquake

    Local bar left with damages from earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:29:11 GMT

    In Lincoln, local businesses are picking up the mess left behind by a 5.8 Earthquake. 

    In Lincoln, local businesses are picking up the mess left behind by a 5.8 Earthquake. 

  • USGS say 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake

    USGS say 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-07-06 14:59:52 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.  

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.  

  • After a deadly jet-ski crash on Flathead Lake, a look at water safety

    After a deadly jet-ski crash on Flathead Lake, a look at water safety

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-07-06 20:49:40 GMT

    We went to the marina in Whitefish to speak with those that work on the boat dock to get safety tips for operating jet skis. 

    We went to the marina in Whitefish to speak with those that work on the boat dock to get safety tips for operating jet skis. 

  • Preppers say it's important to be ready for natural disasters

    Preppers say it's important to be ready for natural disasters

    Friday, July 7 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-07-07 05:45:36 GMT
    When it comes to being prepared, there is a large network of Americans many here in the northwest who take it to the next level. Not only do preppers get ready for natural disasters, they prepare for any situation that could lead to the end of civilization. "If you have not prepared in advance one second later it's too late," said Sue Williams. Sue Williams is the owner Mountain View Off Grid Living in Idaho. Looking at Williams’ online shop gives you an idea of wh...
    When it comes to being prepared, there is a large network of Americans many here in the northwest who take it to the next level. Not only do preppers get ready for natural disasters, they prepare for any situation that could lead to the end of civilization. "If you have not prepared in advance one second later it's too late," said Sue Williams. Sue Williams is the owner Mountain View Off Grid Living in Idaho. Looking at Williams’ online shop gives you an idea of wh...
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.