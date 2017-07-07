Evacuations in north-central Montana as a wildfire grows

YELLOWSTONE NATL. PARK- Currently, the Norris Campground is closed to new campers. There is no running water at the campground and at most employee residences.

YELLOWSTONE NATL. PARK- Currently, the Norris Campground is closed to new campers. There is no running water at the campground and at most employee residences.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras, giving a double "thumbs up" sign to a photographer as she awaited her first hearing.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras, giving a double "thumbs up" sign to a photographer as she awaited her first hearing.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras, giving a double "thumbs up" sign to a photographer as she awaited her first hearing.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras, giving a double "thumbs up" sign to a photographer as she awaited her first hearing.

LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.

LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.

We went to the marina in Whitefish to speak with those that work on the boat dock to get safety tips for operating jet skis.

We went to the marina in Whitefish to speak with those that work on the boat dock to get safety tips for operating jet skis.

When it comes to being prepared, there is a large network of Americans many here in the northwest who take it to the next level. Not only do preppers get ready for natural disasters, they prepare for any situation that could lead to the end of civilization. "If you have not prepared in advance one second later it's too late," said Sue Williams. Sue Williams is the owner Mountain View Off Grid Living in Idaho. Looking at Williams’ online shop gives you an idea of wh...