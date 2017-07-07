Missoula Marathon shortens race due to hot temperatures

MISSOULA- Those with the Missoula Marathon say they are cutting the length of the race down, due to heat.

“After considerable discussion with our Medical Director, review of the guidelines of the American College of Sports Medicine, forecast updates from the National Weather Service and input from our Run Wild Missoula Board of Directors and Missoula Marathon Race Committee, we have elected to make some adjustments to the race day schedule for the 2017 Missoula Marathon,” the release said Friday morning.

The time that the course is open will be reduced from 7.5 hours (1:30 PM) to 6.5 hours (12:30 PM)

Organizers also said they will consider stoppage of the race prior to 12:30 PM if the temperature exceeds 87 degrees.

Why are they making these adjustments?

Organizers say they are noticing the forecast and tracking it carefully.

“We are currently in the midst of a high-pressure ridge that is resulting in area temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees above normal. These high temperatures are expected to last well into next week.”

Race organizers also anticipate any adjustments to the Beer Run, Missoula 5K, Missoula Kids Marathon or Missoula Half Marathon.

“At the Missoula Marathon, we truly value all of our participants and have taken great pride in being a back of the pack and walker friendly event. We also take very seriously the safety of our participants and our volunteers.” Said the press release.

Missoula Marathon will continue to post updates via email and Facebook with final pre-race notes and tips on dealing with hot weather conditions.