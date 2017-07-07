Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.

She tells us her husband took them Thursday after the quake.

Her husband, local Author Ted D. Berner captured the pictures of a gap in the earth about a couple of miles from where the epicenter of where the earthquake struck.

You can see in the photos, taken by Berner a crack in the road.

Although, it's not exactly clear where this road is, as you can see the crack appears to be somewhat deep and long in size.