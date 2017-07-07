Fun and cheap summer activities to keep you children cool - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Fun and cheap summer activities to keep you children cool

As a heatwave in Montana hits it’s smart to make sure and find way to keep your children cool. So we here at Wake up Montana have compiled a couple fun ideas that are cheap and easy fun for you to do with your children and above all, keep them cool.

  1. Water Balloon Piñata

First thing you do is tie a clothesline or piece of rope between two sturdy objects. Then you take balloons and fill them with water.

Second, you can either tie the balloons directly to the line, or take clothespins and attach the filled water balloons to the line.

Third, you might be thinking what do you have your kids hit the balloon with. They can simply use a stick. Go break yourself off a stick and let them at it. A fun summer activity that will let your children stay cool in the process. The items were purchased for a total of three dollars

  1. Sponge Water Bombs

All you need is a pack of sponges and either some fishing line or small zip ties.

First, start by cutting your sponges into threes. Then stack them on top of each other.

Second, take the zip tie and tighten it around the sponges. This will then cause it to take a star shape.

Third, once you have your sponge, you simply dip squeeze and soak.  

